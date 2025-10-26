DART rolls out Silver Line with free rides and rider praise

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit system officially launched its long-awaited Silver Line this weekend, offering free rides and a new way to connect communities across North Texas.

The 26-mile commuter rail stretches from Plano to DFW International Airport, linking seven cities: Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, and Grapevine. The line includes 10 stops, including one at UT Dallas — a major convenience for students.

With fares waived for the first two weeks, trains were packed with riders eager to experience the new service.

"As of today, the Silver Line is open. We're so excited about it," said Jasmyn Carter, a spokesperson for DART, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Riders praise speed and convenience

Riders say the new line is already making a difference.

"When we got on the train, it was like, oh my God, we're already in Addison. It was like 10 minutes versus 20," one passenger told CBS News Texas.

Meredith Tate, a regular DART rider, said the Silver Line helps cut through congestion.

"It's nice to not have to drive. We live in such a drivable area, but if you don't have a car or if you just don't want to drive, you want to be on your phone or read a book — it's just so nice to be able to hop on," Tate said.

Mamie Sinsotta, another rider, said the new line makes it easier to stay connected with friends.

"It's been hard to get together because two of us don't have cars. Only one of us does. But now that the line is here, it's really easy to get between us," she said.

A $2.1 billion investment

The Silver Line is the result of a $2.1 billion project that has been in the works for decades. DART says it's designed to improve connectivity between communities, workplaces, and residents.

"This project offers connectivity to our communities, to our workplace, to our residents," Carter said.

Safety remains a top priority

The launch comes amid recent safety concerns on other DART lines, including two fatal shootings near the Market Center and Pearl stations, and a sexual assault near the Spring Valley Station.

"I want people to know that safety is key for DART," Carter said. "That's why we have our own municipality inside of Dallas Area Rapid Transit. And also, if you see something, say something."

Free rides for two weeks

For now, riders can enjoy the new service free of charge. DART is waiving all fares on the Silver Line for the next two weeks.