DART's Silver Line opens, linking seven cities and DFW Airport

Dallas Area Rapid Transit held the long-awaited grand opening ceremony Thursday for its Silver Line, followed by an inaugural ride. The new commuter rail connects seven cities and DFW International Airport.

Richardson Mayor Amir Omar believes the Silver Line will add convenience.

"This has actually been something like 20 years in the making," Omar said. "This connects us in ways that very few cities anywhere in the country are connected, connecting both south and north via the Red Line and now east and west."

It also makes getting to the University of Texas at Dallas campus easier.

"UT Dallas is one of the most globally connected campuses in America. The Silver Line extends that connectivity," DART President and CEO Nadine Lee said.

Seven cities, 26 miles connected

DART Board of Directors Chair Gary Slagel said the Silver Line spans 26 miles. It connects Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, Grapevine, and DFW International Airport.

"Many people travel, of course, and to be able to get there quickly and not have to deal with parking and all the other things that go with it is really an advantage," Slagel said.

Service hours and station details

Service will run from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. The Silver Line runs every 60 minutes, and during peak hours—such as weekday commute times—it will run every 30 minutes. The 10 stops include:

Shiloh Road

12th Street

CityLine/Bush

UT Dallas

Knoll Trail

Addison

Downtown Carrollton

Cypress Waters

DFW Airport North

DFW Airport Terminal B

The new line features bike and luggage racks, ADA-compliant boarding, and USB chargers.

Growth and safety concerns addressed

"This region is growing, and a lot of the growth is to the north. This will help anchor that activity so we can continue to move where we need to go to satisfy the needs of our growing population," Slagel said.

He also addressed safety concerns after two fatal shootings on other DART lines near the Market Center and Pearl stations, and a sexual assault last weekend near the Spring Valley Station.

"We've increased our police presence on our system," Slagel said. "We're well aware of it and engage with the municipalities who have their police departments working with us, as well as the counties."

Free rides offered through Nov. 8

The Silver Line officially opens to riders this Saturday, and all rides are free through Nov. 8.