DART releases limited service schedule as wintry mix, extreme cold blankets North Texas

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) said it's operating under a modified service schedule on Sunday due to limited "manpower" and hazardous road conditions after a winter storm swept through North Texas this weekend.

DART said it's prioritizing the safety of its riders, operators and frontline teams while maintaining service on its most frequently used routes.

Bus and rail service outlook

DART said bus routes 1 through 122 will run as normal; however, service on other routes will be limited. DART will also have vehicle canvassing areas along the bus routes that aren't as frequently used.

For rail services, customers should plan on about an hour delay due to wintry conditions across DFW, DART said.

Bus bridges have been created for the following locations to help rail customers:

LBJ Skillman to Rowlett

8th Corinth to UNT

8th Corinth to Westmoreland

Bachman to Belt Line

"DART encourages riders to allow extra travel time and to check out the latest service information before leaving for their trip," the news release said.

If you have questions or concerns, you can call DART Customer Service at 214-979-1111, and for scheduling updates, visit www.DART.org. You can also check service alerts at www.DART.org/servicealert.