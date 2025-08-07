Dangerous heat returns to North Texas, prompting a heat advisory to end the week

Temperatures continue to slowly creep closer to 100 degrees in North Texas each afternoon.

On Wednesday, temperatures topped out at 96 degrees, Thursday will be near 98 degrees and Friday will be the hottest day of the week, near 100 degrees.

As high pressure strengthens in North Texas, not only are temperatures climbing, but so are the "feels-like" temperatures.

A heat advisory has been issued for 1 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Friday for "feels-like" temperatures up to 108 degrees.

Remember those heat safety precautions and always check the back seat of the car to make sure all kids and pets are out and safe.

Plan for lots of sunshine and a light southerly breeze over the next few days.

High pressure weakens this weekend into early next week, allowing temperatures to remain seasonal in the mid to upper 90s.

This week is dry but there is also the potential for isolated storms each afternoon next week.

