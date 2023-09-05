Dangerous heat in the forecast, excessive heat warnings likely

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We came within a degree of the record high Tuesday and marked 50 triple-digit days now for DFW, the fifth most in a year ever. We will likely add at least three more to that tally this week.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening for heat index values ranging from 105-110°.

By Thursday and Friday, we're expecting to meet excessive heat warning criteria, which is why we issued weather alerts for those days.

We have a little rain in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and Friday evening, but better rain chances arrive next week with a pattern change). Watch for rain chances to potentially increase on Tuesday.