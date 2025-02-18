Here's how to stay updated on school closings as North Texas is under a winter weather advisory

North Texas is under a winter weather advisory, which means light freezing rain and ice accumulation on the roads are possible.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued the advisory in addition to an extreme cold warning.

Freezing rain and ice is forecast on Tuesday, in addition to the dangerous cold, prompting widespread First Alert Weather Days Tuesday through Thursday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a handful of school have canceled classes for Wednesday and others have issued a delayed start.

Monday evening, the City of Richardson said it activated its winter weather response plan, which includes placing crews on standby to spread sand at intersections and across bridges, repair broken water mains, assist residents with water shutoffs as needed, and preparing facilities for the possibility of hazardous walking conditions that can develop near entrances.

In the event that roads get increasingly dangerous, families can find the latest information on school closings on the CBS Texas School Closings page, which is automatically updated as new closings are announced.

If you haven't already, you can download the free CBS News app to stay up to date with the latest weather-related news.