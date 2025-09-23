Tornadoes, damaging wind, hail possible with storms Tuesday and Wednesday in North Texas

All hazards possible with Tuesday evening storms in North Texas

Severe weather returns to North Texas tonight, bringing damaging winds, hail and tornado chances.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect Tuesday and Wednesday due to the severe storms, with two rounds of rain over the next 48 hours.

CBS News Texas

On Tuesday, the main concern is large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes are more likely in northeastern counties, including parts of Collin and Denton. The rest of North Texas has a lower threat of severe storms.

Tuesday's high temperature will reach the mid to upper 90s, but will feel much hotter factoring the humidity.

There will be a lull in activity before the next disturbance arrives Wednesday morning, bringing a higher chance of flooding.

Steady, heavy rain will impact the Wednesday morning commute. After the storms move out of North Texas, temperatures will drop and feel more like fall, with highs in the 80s and lows dipping into the 60s.