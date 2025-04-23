Watch Live: No. 1 WNBA draft pick Paige Bueckers among rookies being introduced by Dallas Wings

No. 1 WNBA draft pick Paige Bueckers is officially being introduced by the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.

Bueckers, along with fellow Wings rookies, Aziaha James, Madison Scott, JJ Quinerly and Baylor alum Aaronette Vonleh will make their first appearance in Dallas with Mayor Eric Johnson and City Manager Kimberly Tolbert.

Earlier this year, the Wings organization added some big names to its roster, which include WNBA All-Stars and a WNBA champion: DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen. Dallas' General Manager Curt Miller said the new group was part of the largest trade in the history of the WNBA.

In November, the Wings announced that season ticket memberships for the 2025 season sold out in record time, after going on sale at the end of August. In 2024, season tickets sold out for the first time ever.

The Wings are set to host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center on June 27. This will be the first time the Wings play a home game outside of their own arena at College Park Center in Arlington, which has been their home since 2016.

How to watch Dallas Wings rookie introductions

What : Dallas Wings introduce rookies, including No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers

Date: Wednesday, April 23

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Dallas City Hall

Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change