Meet the new Dallas Wings players ahead of WNBA watch party in Arlington

It's nearly time for one of the most anticipated WNBA drafts in recent history, and North Texans are invited to the Dallas Wings' watch party.

The free event takes place on Monday, April 14, at the Wings' home court, College Park Center in Arlington. Doors are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the WNBA Draft, which airs live at 6:30 p.m.

The Wings have the number one overall pick in a draft class that is expected to change the game.

"How about them apples for the number one pick," former WNBA head coach turned Dallas Wings General Manager Curt Miller joked during a press conference to introduce the organization's newest players. "It's exciting."

UConn basketball phenom Paige Bueckers is arguably one of the best college women's players in the U.S. and is expected to be Dallas' first choice.

Bueckers just became one of two players in the last 25 years to score 30+ points in multiple games in their NCAA Tournament career, alongside another UConn legend Maya Moore.

Bueckers is sure to fill the seats at the Wings' home "The Park" in Arlington, much like Caitlin Clark has done for Indiana.

Notable no. 1 picks that have changed the landscape of women's basketball in the few years include Clark (2025, Indiana Fever), Camron Brink (2025, Los Angeles Sparks), Angel Reese (2025, Chicago Sky), Aliyah Boston (2024, Indiana Fever), Sabrina Ionescu (2020, New York Liberty, A'ja Wilson (2018, Las Vegas Aces), and Breanna Stewart (2018 Seattle/New York Liberty).

In addition to watching the draft, watch party attendees will hear from the Wings' front office staff, meet the Flight Crew and the team mascot Lightning. There will also be family-friendly games, food and drinks available for purchase.

Dallas season ticket holders will have advance access to the event on March 31, while the remaining tickets will be available for free on a first-come, first-served basis starting April 1. Click here to claim a ticket.

Meet the new Dallas Wings players

Dallas also has its eye on multiple impact players for the upcoming season with another first-round pick and three other selections: numbers 12, 14, 27 and 31 in the draft.

The Wings organization has added some big names recently, not only in the front office but on the team too, with trades in free agency, acquiring DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen.

Miller said the new group is part of the largest trade in the history of the WNBA.

From left to right: Myisha Hines-Allen, DiJonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris, NaLyssa Smith and Curt Miller. Dallas Wings Facebook

During a press conference, Miller spoke about how each of the new players brings talent that Dallas desperately needed.

Carrington was arguably the best defensive player during the 2024 WNBA season while she played for the Connecticut Sun, and she had a viral moment when she celebrated a block with a seatbelt gesture. But don't overlook her ability to score, too.

She said the trade was a sign that God's "got a plan, and I know this is where I'm supposed to be... I'm going to bring that seatbelt season here too."

She and Texas native Smith both played together at Baylor and are excited to be back in Texas.

"Now my grandpa gets to come to games," Smith said.

Smith was in the top 6 in rebounding in the "W" and is ready to make an impact in Dallas.

"I feel like just coming in and doing what I know to do," she said. Dallas has "a great staff around me to improve in every field that I can."

Harris played with Dallas for three years before being traded to the Sun last season.

Miller called Harris' trade back to Dallas a non-negotiable. Her versatility, her character and family values are undeniable, said Miller.

"I've grown as a person and a player," Harris said on what she's excited to show on the court this upcoming season.

Hines-Allen, who spent most of her career in Washington before being traded to Minnesota last year, has also played with Dallas' Teairra McGowen overseas. She said she's excited to bring her post-game to the Wings.

Two things all of the new players can agree on is having the mindset to win Dallas its first championship and playing with Wings star Arike Ogunbowale.

"I've been a fan of hers since college," Smith said about Ogunbowale.

"She's a hooper through and through," Carrington said, who got a sneak peek of what playing with Ogunbowale would be like when they played together in a two-on-two competition during NBA All-Star weekend.

Hines-Allen said Ogunbowale is a big reason why she wanted to play for the Wings. "Super excited to be teammates now."