Dallas Wings to host Indiana Fever at American Airlines Center this summer

The Dallas Wings are set to host Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center on June 27, the team announced Wednesday.

This will be the first time the Wings play a home game outside of their own arena at College Park Center in Arlington, which has been their home since 2016.

The team said Wings season ticket holders' tickets will be honored for this game in addition to receiving exclusive presale access to purchase additional tickets on March 24. Tickets for the public will go on sale on March 26.

"We are thrilled to bring WNBA basketball to American Airlines Center for the first time," Dallas Wings CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb stated.

The Wings' home stadium holds 6,251 seats while the AAC, home to the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks, holds 20,000.

According to the Wings, the team posted eight regular-season sellouts last season and played to a capacity crowd a total of nine times, including when they hosted Indiana. For more than 20 games last season, College Park Center was at, on average, 95% capacity.

In November, the Wings announced that season ticket memberships for the 2025 season sold out in record time, after going on sale at the end of August. In 2024, season tickets sold out for the first time ever.