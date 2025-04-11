Dallas wine wholesaler forced to close in the face of tariff turmoil

The back-and-forth and looming threats of U.S. tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imported goods continue to create a volatile atmosphere for American businesses that depend on international imports.

Forced to close

Bryan Howell CBS News Texas

One Dallas wine wholesaler says he is being forced to close his business because it has lost its viability in the last three months.

Bryan Howell owns and operates Zerbina Wines, a wine wholesaler in the Dallas Design District.

"The decision was made for me when I can't continue to work my supply chain as I need to. When I can't work the money as I need to, the business isn't viable," Howell said about how the up-and-down tariff policies have affected his business.

Supply chain crisis

Howell launched Zerbina Wines to reconnect with his ancestral roots of winemaking in Italy, specifically in the Zerbina region, hence the company's name.

The majority of his supply comes from Italy, France, and Argentina.

Now, he says his suppliers won't do business with him because they are having an impossible time figuring out pricing and a sensible business plan. Additionally, he says his financiers are also pulling out.

"The bank won't give me the money. The Europeans won't give me the money. The shipping company, the logistics people, even the dry goods — the cases and the bottles — all of that has changed. The volatility has everyone in the world community terrified," Howell said.

"You know, angry. I'm angry."

When asked about how he is feeling, he responded, "You know, angry. I'm angry. This is not necessary."

Zerbina Wines doesn't have a final operation day scheduled.

Howell says it will close for good as soon as he sells off his remaining stock of about 16 pallets of wine.

"When that happens, it's going to be a heartbreaking day," Howell said. "It's going to be sad because you build a community. You build a village, and you become an integral part of the village, so this whole village of mine is decapitating."