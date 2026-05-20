Temperatures top off in 70s before heavy rain moves back in Thursday, prompting flooding threat for North Texas

Some North Texans are waking up to fog on Wednesday morning, with visibility under a mile in some areas. Temperatures are cooler, and the humidity is lower.

Expect plenty of clouds throughout Wednesday, with highs struggling to get out of the 70s. There is only a low 20% chance of a shower or rumble of thunder, mainly south and east of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

While DFW will get a break from the rain on Wednesday, there are changes on the way for Thursday. It is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of heavy rain and non-severe thunderstorms.

The First Alert Weather Team is also monitoring the flooding threat. The rain is expected to move in by mid-morning and continue into the afternoon.

Most of the rain tapers off by the evening, but the unsettled pattern will continue into Memorial Day weekend. While none of the days will be washouts, there will be chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.

Expect more storm chances in the forecast next week with warm temperatures in the 80s.