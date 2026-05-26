Chances of heavy rain, pop-up storms and flash flooding continue across North Texas

Tuesday starts dry, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. By the afternoon, there's a chance of pop-up thunderstorms.

There were plenty of flooding issues across Tarrant County Monday, and DFW is under a level 2/4 risk for flooding again Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

Rain starts to move into the western counties Tuesday evening and then pushes east overnight. The heaviest of the rain looks to move into the DFW between 12 and 4 a.m. While there may be lingering showers and wet roadways for the morning commute, the heaviest rain will be east by that point. The level 2/4 risk of flooding shifts mainly southeast Wednesday.

Showers and rumbles continue at times on Wednesday, and rain chances linger for the rest of the week.

As of now, this upcoming weekend won't be a washout, but thunderstorm opportunities have returned to the forecast.