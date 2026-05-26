Watch CBS News
Local News

Chances of heavy rain, pop-up storms and flash flooding continue across North Texas

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
Read Full Bio
Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Tuesday starts dry, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. By the afternoon, there's a chance of pop-up thunderstorms.

There were plenty of flooding issues across Tarrant County Monday, and DFW is under a level 2/4 risk for flooding again Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

flooding.png

Rain starts to move into the western counties Tuesday evening and then pushes east overnight. The heaviest of the rain looks to move into the DFW between 12 and 4 a.m. While there may be lingering showers and wet roadways for the morning commute, the heaviest rain will be east by that point. The level 2/4 risk of flooding shifts mainly southeast Wednesday. 

rainfall.png
flooding-2.png

Showers and rumbles continue at times on Wednesday, and rain chances linger for the rest of the week.

As of now, this upcoming weekend won't be a washout, but thunderstorm opportunities have returned to the forecast. 

7-day.png

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue