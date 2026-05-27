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Rain, isolated thunderstorm linger across North Texas Wednesday and Thursday before area dries out

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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Most of DFW picked up 1-3" of rain overnight, and showers will linger throughout Wednesday morning and midday.

There's a threat of isolated thunderstorms, especially east of I-35 throughout the afternoon. You may want to grab an umbrella on your way out the door.

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Expect to see more scattered storms in the forecast on Thursday, with Friday and Saturday trending a little drier. Scattered storms return to the forecast on Sunday, and temperatures heat up into the lower 90s.

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Temperatures will likely feel more like the mid-90s at times once you factor in the humidity.  Humidity and some light rain chances continue into early next week. 

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