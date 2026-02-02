North Texas will see temperatures in the upper 60s, slight rain chances this week

Happy Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Monday morning, meaning the rodent is predicting six more weeks of winter. However, the forecast is calling for quite the opposite across North Texas.

The warming trend starts with temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s across North Texas. Expect mostly sunny skies and a breeze from the south, with winds gusting up to 20 mph.

The southerly wind will pump up the moisture content, allowing for some clouds to form by Monday afternoon. That moisture will prompt a cold front to move through Tuesday, bringing the possibility of showers and storms along and east of I-35.

Temperatures will be cooler, yet seasonal, on Wednesday. The warming trend starts again on Thursday and will continue into the weekend.

As of now, Super Bowl Sunday looks to be warm and dry.