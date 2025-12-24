Dreaming of a warm Christmas? New record highs expected in North Texas for this week

Merry Christmas Eve!

Areas of fog blanketed parts of North Texas Wednesday. However, it's another mild start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Due to the fog, along with some clouds during the day, temperatures likely top out in the upper 70s. The record for today is 88°, DFW will be far away from reaching that.

Christmas Day will likely be the second-warmest Christmas on record, with highs in the lower 80s, and a new record is likely for Friday. The Christmas Day record is 82°, and the record on Friday is 83°.

The stretch of warm weather will end late Sunday as a strong cold front will approach the area. Expect to see gusts up to and likely over 30 mph at times on Sunday as the cold front moves through. This will drop temperatures into the 30s by Monday morning, with highs on Monday afternoon only reaching the mid-40s.

There is only a slim 10% chance of a few sprinkles or light showers as the front moves through.