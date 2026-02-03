Temperatures to hit 50s, scattered showers possible as cold front moves through North Texas

It's a mild morning across Dallas-Fort Worth on Tuesday, with temperatures in the 50s. Areas farther north and west are waking up to temperatures in the 40s.

A cold front moving into the region will bring clouds and a chance for a few showers along and east of I-35 on Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

This cold front will drop temperatures into the 30s on Wednesday morning. Temperatures are only expected to rise into the upper 50s by the afternoon.

Thursday morning will be cool, with temperatures in the mid-30s and some areas closer to freezing, but after that, the warm-up begins. Highs rise into the 70s on Friday and stick around for the next week.

The extended forecast shows temperatures well above average and keeps North Texas mainly dry. Super Bowl weekend is looking great for any outdoor activities with highs in the mid-70s.