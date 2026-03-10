Egg-sized hail, 70 mph winds, flooding and isolated tornadoes possible as severe storms move into North Texas Tuesday

Tuesday starts warm and muggy, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and plenty of clouds.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for both Tuesday and Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather.

Tuesday, severe weather is expected in the afternoon.

Most areas from I-35 and areas west are under a level 3/5 risk for severe storms. The main threats will be for large hail 2" or greater in size, along with strong wind gusts in excess of 70 mph.

Isolated strong tornadoes will be possible for any cells that form ahead of the main line that moves in Tuesday night.

A few scattered strong-to-severe storms will be possible, and then, on Tuesday night, the main squall line moves in, bringing a threat of damaging winds. Spin-up tornadoes will initially be possible along this line. As it moves toward the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the threat of damaging winds will linger but will shift more to a flood threat as it pushes east.

Most likely, areas of heavy rain will linger into Wednesday morning. There's a chance of more severe storms developing by late morning into the middle half of Wednesday afternoon. While hail (quarter-to half-dollar, 0.25-1") and wind will still be the main threats, flooding may also continue.

After Wednesday, we will dry out and finally enter a quiet stretch of weather. Highs warm well above average through next weekend, then cool by early next week behind a strong cold front.