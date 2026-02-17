North Texas to stay breezy with temperatures in the upper 70s as fire dangers builds

Temperatures are mild on Tuesday morning, with most areas waking up to the 50s. Expect breezy and warm conditions for Mardi Gras with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be partly cloudy at times throughout Tuesday, preventing DFW from reaching 80°.

The fire threat is to the west and will slowly move east over the next few days as drier air builds in, temperatures stay warm, and winds stay breezy. Expect some wind gusts up to 30 mph on Tuesday afternoon.

Apart from the fire threat, it's a relatively quiet weather week. Temperatures stay above average and approach 80° on Thursday, ahead of a cold front that will gradually drop temperatures this weekend. As of now, rain chances are minimal, with only a 10% chance for Friday and Saturday.

This weekend, expect cooler temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s, as well as some cooler mornings in the 30s. The cooldown will be short-lived as temperatures will return to the 70s by next Wednesday.