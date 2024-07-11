Dallas Police say crime is trending down in Deep Ellum

DALLAS — Crime is trending down in Deep Ellum. That's the message from Dallas Police two years following the rollout of a detailed safety plan for the popular entertainment district - and following another overnight shooting.

"There's always work to be done, always room for improvement," admits Kristin Lowman, a Dallas Police Spokesperson. "But what we're doing with the help of the community, we are working to decrease crime in this area and across the city."

According to police, a man was shot multiple times in the area of 2900 Elm Street just after midnight.

According to witnesses, the man spotted someone trying to break into his car and tried to stop him. That's when the suspect opened fire before running away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and at last check was in critical condition. Police are still looking for the gunman. They're also looking to reassure the community that the steps they're taking to make the area safer are working.

"Currently crime is down 10% overall in the Deep Ellum area," shares Lowman. "Violent crime... that's down more than 6%. We are seeing a decrease in cars being broken into and stolen vehicles."

According to Lowman, the number of reported burglaries is also trending down. But no one is relaxing.

"Well, I think it's safe to say that we've increased our presence in this area, and that's not going to stop," adds Lowman. "Chief Garcia always says, this is something that we can't do alone. We need that constant communication in terms of our businesses stakeholders, people who live in that area having that constant communication in terms of what they're seeing, how what improvements can be made, what their concerns are."

Caitlin Miner is one of those many stakeholders.

"I love it. I don't have any problems," says Miner. Miner manages the 'Jade & Clover Gift Shop' on Main. "It's a lot of fun. It's always different crowds, too."

Miner says the shop primarily caters to daytime Deep Ellum crowds but is still heavily invested in how others view the area.

"I mean, they still come during the day mostly, and then come 6:00 [p.m.], they're like, 'we have to go,'" Miner said.

Still, it's important for nighttime visitors to be safe in Deep Ellum as well. So two years ago a detailed "Deep Ellum Safety Plan" was launched to put specific plans in place to combat crime. Changes included re-directing traffic flow on weekends to create safer spaces for pedestrians, a 24-hour safety hotline to report concerns, a more visible police presence, cameras, and a consistent message that safety is a priority.

"Chief Garcia always says, 'This is something that we can't do alone'. We need that constant communication in terms of our businesses stakeholders, people who live in that area having that constant communication in terms of what they're seeing, what improvements can be made, what their concerns are."

The Deep Ellum Foundation has also launched an app to report concerns and the 24-hour public safety hotline can be reached by phone or text:214-449-1493.

The foundation also hires off-duty officers to provide additional patrols. It is a combination, officials say, of both perspective and partnerships.

"If you see something," reminds Lowman, "say something."

"Exactly," says Miner, who adds that she's noticed the additional police presence. "And I watch out, I look and I observe what's going on all the time. And that's going to make it better for everyone, for sure."