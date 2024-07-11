Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after being shot in Deep Ellum trying to stop car break-in

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – Police are investigating a car break-in that led to a shooting. 

It happened overnight Wednesday in a Deep Ellum parking lot. 

Dallas police say the victim was walking to his vehicle when he saw the suspect inside. The victim approached the suspect and the suspect shot them. 

The suspect left the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Stephen Martinez witnessed the shooting and told CBS News Texas that the victim started yelling at the person in his car, telling him to stop. He also said the incident happened in a well-lit area with lots of people around.

"The victim [was] running across the parking lot, trying to scare somebody away from their car...as they started getting closer the assailant pulled a gun," Martinez said. "It seemed like [the victim] was trying to scare the guy away from his car, as he got closer the guy just pulled a gun and shot him."

There is no description of the gunman.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

