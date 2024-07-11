Man in critical condition after being shot in Deep Ellum trying to stop car break-in

DALLAS – Police are investigating a car break-in that led to a shooting.

It happened overnight Wednesday in a Deep Ellum parking lot.

Dallas police say the victim was walking to his vehicle when he saw the suspect inside. The victim approached the suspect and the suspect shot them.

The suspect left the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Stephen Martinez witnessed the shooting and told CBS News Texas that the victim started yelling at the person in his car, telling him to stop. He also said the incident happened in a well-lit area with lots of people around.

"The victim [was] running across the parking lot, trying to scare somebody away from their car...as they started getting closer the assailant pulled a gun," Martinez said. "It seemed like [the victim] was trying to scare the guy away from his car, as he got closer the guy just pulled a gun and shot him."

There is no description of the gunman.