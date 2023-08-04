Dallas police release bodycam footage from motel officer-involved shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Newly released bodycam footage from the Dallas Police Department shows the suspect firing at officers just after they were let into the small, crowded motel room Wednesday morning.

According to the report, around 10 a.m., Senior Corporal Rene Dominguez and Officer David Cortinas arrived at the Red Crown Inn on CF Hawn Freeway after an investigation tracked stolen equipment, including a vehicle, to a motel room.

As Dominguez knocked on the door to the suspect's room, Cortinas spotted him, 41-year-old Clifford Osmer, trying to escape through a window. Osmer quickly backed inside after seeing Cortinas and closed the window behind him.

The video shows a woman open the door from the inside and tell officers that Osmer was inside. She then left with a dog on a leash.

As the officers entered the room, Osmer walked out of the bathroom and began shooting at them.

Dominguez and Cortinas took cover and Osmer continued firing at them. Both officers then returned fire and Osmer was hit. Neither officer was injured.

The officers administered aid and Osmer was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

WARNING: The video from the Dallas Police Department contains disturbing sounds and images:

Inside the motel room, officers found the stolen property from the initial call, DPD said. The stolen vehicle was later found at another location.

Osmer will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant. Additional charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Dallas County District Attorney's office was notified and responded to the scene and will conduct its own investigation.