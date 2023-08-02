Dallas police investigating shooting involving an officer at Red Crown Inn
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer at the Red Crown Inn in Southeast Dallas.
Chopper 11 flew over the scene showing dozens of police cruisers at the inn. It's located in the 9600 block of CF Hawn Freeway. Yellow crime scene tape divided the inn's parking lot with several cars and trucks within its border. Video from Chopper 11 showed numerous police officers, some talking to people, others looking into or at cars within the area taped off.
A witness reportedly told police they saw someone who was injured taken away by an ambulance.
CBS News Texas has reached out to the department and is awaiting comment.
This is a developing story, please click back for details.
