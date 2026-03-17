Dallas police to tighten off-duty work rules after fugitive impersonator case of Diamon Robinson, aka Mike King

After the discovery that a police impersonator with a long criminal record was helping place real officers in security jobs, the Dallas Police Department plans to make changes to its off-duty work rules.

It comes after the shooting death of a wanted fugitive who worked his way into high-profile security jobs before a fatal confrontation with SWAT officers last week.

Dallas police detectives are going through the computer of Diamon Robinson to piece together how he was able to hide his criminal past and go so far as to fake his way into the world of law enforcement.

Mug shots over an 8-year period for stealing cars, forging checks and running scams didn't stop Robinson from building trust and respect after creating a new identity as Mike King, a business owner and high-profile bodyguard to Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

It came to an end last week when Robinson pulled a gun on officers who were trying to arrest him. The 39-year-old was shot and killed.

As authorities now dig into Robinson's security business called Off Duty Police Services, DPD has discovered he had more than one.

"He did have two accounts on the platform, one as an officer and one as an external organizer, that person that gets extra jobs and coordinates, and basically an external coordinator," said Allison Hudson, the DPD Media Relations Office Assistant Director.

A DPD spokesperson says Robinson promoted his business on a legitimate off-duty job-sharing site called RollKall, based in Irving.

The company released a statement reassuring law enforcement officers who use the site to find extra work that Robinson had no access to their personal information.

"We want to be clear: the suspect's use of the Rollkall platform did not result in a breach of user data. Personally identifiable information, including Social Security numbers and bank account details, stored within the Rollkall platform remains secure. At no point was this individual able to access the personal data of any other person on the platform."

So far, authorities have not said how Robinson got a hold of fake federal agent uniforms and ID badges that were found during a search of his apartment, or where he obtained his government license plates and the emergency lights on his vehicle, which allowed him to carry on the charade that he was working for a federal police agency.

DPD is still trying to determine how much money Robinson made from his off-duty work service listed on RollCall, which helped officers find jobs.

"We are going through, obviously, our checkpoints, our audits and things like that because there's always room for improvement," Hudson said. "And so we are working with RollKall very closely. Obviously, this platform was fully vetted. We believe in the program. And so moving forward, we are going to put additional safeguards in place that will be forthcoming in the next couple of weeks.