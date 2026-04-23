Dallas police revise ICE-related policies after Gov. Greg Abbott threatens to pull funding

The Dallas Police Department issued new guidelines Thursday that comply with a directive from Gov. Greg Abbott on immigration enforcement after Abbott threatened to withhold millions in public‑safety funds.

According to the department, city officials recently reviewed its general orders and adjusted language to align more closely with the Texas criminal code. On Wednesday, a department spokesperson told CBS News Texas the changes would ensure that policies involving cooperation with other law enforcement agencies are compatible with state and federal guidelines.

The spokesperson emphasized, however, that Dallas officers will not adopt a policy requiring officers to ask about immigration status during detentions.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the updated policy reinforces cooperation with federal authorities when required.

"Our officers will follow the law, and our updated policy will affirm that we will cooperate with federal authorities when required," Comeaux said in a statement Thursday. "Moreover, our mission has not changed and DPD exists to protect the safety of everyone in Dallas, and we will not stop individuals only to determine their immigration status. Victims and witnesses should continue to feel safe to report crime."

Dallas clarifies immigration‑policy compliance

In a response letter to the governor's office, Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizer Tolbert said the city is committed to staying eligible for state grants and working closely with state partners. She said DPD reviewed and updated General Order 315.04 to further clarify its compliance with state immigration laws.

Tolbert wrote that officers may ask about immigration status during lawful detentions or arrests, work with federal immigration authorities, and share immigration‑status information. She said the policy follows state law while supporting effective policing and community trust.

Funding threat tied to ICE cooperation

Abbott had threatened to withhold more than $30 million in grants, and potentially tens of millions more tied to 2026 World Cup security, unless Dallas reversed a police policy he says limits cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Comeaux said the department relies on state support but remains focused on residents' safety.

"My biggest thing is making sure that we keep everyone safe in Dallas," he told CBS News Texas on Wednesday. "Part of keeping everyone safe is funding from the state of Texas. So we do need that funding. But our main focus is going to be everyone that lives in Dallas."

In a letter obtained by CBS News Texas, the governor told Mayor Eric Johnson that a DPD policy allowing officers to decline cooperation with ICE agents violates an agreement city leaders signed last year that could require the city to repay about $32 million in grant funding.

Abbott's office said Dallas needed to respond by Thursday and indicate whether the policy will be revised.

Tension mirrors disputes in other cities

The letter represents the latest point of tension between the governor's office and local officials over immigration enforcement practices. Abbott contends the policy weakens statewide coordination with federal authorities.

The governor's warning comes as Dallas continues to depend on state and federal grants to support police staffing, equipment and public‑safety programs.

Similar letters from the governor have also been sent to the cities of Houston and Austin. Houston officials have said they plan to comply.