Dallas police chief says city will comply with Gov. Abbott's ICE‑related directives as funding threat looms

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux says the department will comply with Gov. Greg Abbott's immigration‑enforcement directives as the city faces a Thursday deadline that could put millions in state public‑safety funds at risk.

Comeaux, speaking in an interview with CBS News Texas on Wednesday, said his priority is public safety - not immigration enforcement.

"We're not immigration officers," Comeaux said. "However, we will be in compliance with the governor. He's the governor of the state of Texas. We're in the state of Texas. So we will be in compliance."

A Dallas police spokesperson said the department recently reviewed its general orders and adjusted wording to align more closely with the Texas criminal code. The goal, the spokesperson said, is to ensure that policies involving cooperation with other law‑enforcement agencies are compatible with state and federal guidelines.

The department spokesperson emphasized, however, that Dallas officers will not adopt a policy of asking people about their immigration status when they are detained.

Funding threat tied to ICE policy

Abbott has threatened to pull more than $30 million in grants - and potentially tens of millions more tied to 2026 World Cup security - unless Dallas reverses a police policy he says limits cooperation with ICE.

In a letter obtained by CBS News Texas, the governor told Mayor Eric Johnson that a DPD policy allowing officers to decline cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement violates an agreement city leaders signed last year that could require the city to repay about $32 million in grant funding.

Comeaux says focus remains residents

When asked whether he was concerned about losing the funding, Comeaux said the department relies on state support but remains focused on residents.

"My biggest thing is making sure that we keep everyone safe in Dallas," he said. "Part of keeping everyone safe is funding from the state of Texas. So we do need that funding. But our main focus is going to be everyone that lives in Dallas."

CBS News Texas has reached out to the governor's office for comment.

Abbott's office said Dallas must respond by Thursday and indicate whether the policy will be revised.

Tensions continue over enforcement

Abbott's letter represents the latest point of tension between the governor's office and local officials over immigration‑enforcement practices. Abbott contends the policy weakens statewide coordination with federal authorities.

The governor's warning comes as Dallas continues to depend on state and federal grants to support police staffing, equipment, and public‑safety programs.

Similar letters from the governor have also been sent to the cities of Houston and Austin. Houston officials have said they plan to comply.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as additional information becomes available.