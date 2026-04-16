Gov. Greg Abbott warns Dallas could lose $32 million over police department's ICE policy

Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to pull more than $30 million in public safety grants from Dallas unless the city reverses a Dallas Police Department policy he says can prevent cooperation with ICE.

In a letter obtained by CBS News Texas, the governor told Mayor Eric Johnson that a DPD policy allowing officers to decline cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement violates state law and could require the city to repay about $32 million in grant funding.

Gov. Greg Abbott Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images

Abbott also warned that Dallas could be forced to forfeit $51.5 million in FIFA‑related grants if the policy remains in place.

"A city's failure to comply with its contract agreement with the state to assist in the enforcement of immigration laws makes the state less safe," Abbott's Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement. "It can have deadly consequences. Cities in Texas are expected to make the streets safer, not more deadly."

The governor says the city is also violating the contract that Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux and Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert signed with his office one year ago this month.

Abbott's office said Dallas must respond by April 23 and indicate whether the policy will be revised.

City says it follows all laws

Dallas officials said they have reviewed the governor's letter and stressed that the city continues to follow all state and federal requirements while prioritizing public safety.

"We remain committed to complying with all applicable state and federal laws while continuing to prioritize public safety for the residents of Dallas," Dallas police said in a statement on behalf of the city. "The City will respond in writing on or before April 23, 2026."

Dispute adds to ongoing tensions

The letter represents the latest point of tension between the governor's office and local officials over immigration enforcement practices. Abbott contends the policy weakens statewide coordination with federal authorities.

The governor's warning comes as Dallas continues to depend on state and federal grants to support police staffing, equipment and public safety programs.

Similar letters from the governor have also been sent to the cities of Houston and Austin.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as additional information becomes available.