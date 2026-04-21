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Watch live: Dallas police to release bodycam video after officer shoots suspect during traffic stop

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Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Steven Rosenbaum

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Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux is set to address an incident from over the weekend when a traffic stop led to an officer shooting a suspect. DPD will also release body camera footage of the incident. 

At around 2:16 a.m. Sunday, an officer pulled over a vehicle on Mockingbird Lane near Preston Road for driving with its lights off. Police said a passenger in the vehicle got out and punched the officer, who fired his weapon twice, hitting the suspect.

Both the officer and suspect were hospitalized; On Monday, DPD said they were both in stable condition and the officer's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not identified the suspect.

The driver involved in the traffic stop is at large after driving off from the scene and has not yet been identified, as of last update.

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