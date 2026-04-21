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Dallas police release bodycam video showing officer attacked before weekend shooting

Dallas police have released body‑camera footage from a weekend incident in which an officer was attacked just before a shooting. The video shows the suspect had been stopped earlier in the night by two other officers before the later confrontation. The footage captures the officer attempting to detain the man moments before the struggle escalated into gunfire. The department says the review of the incident is ongoing.
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