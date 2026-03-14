Man killed in SWAT standoff used alias while working for Rep. Crockett, sources say Dallas police sources say the man killed in a SWAT standoff outside Children’s Medical Center was 39‑year‑old Diamon‑Mazairre Robinson, who operated in law‑enforcement circles under the alias “Mike King.” Robinson ran a business placing officers in off‑duty security jobs and also worked on Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s security detail. Multiple law enforcement sources confirm he was the same man officers were investigating for alleged criminal activity, including impersonating law enforcement.