Dallas police seek public's help identifying suspect in recent alleged sexual assaults at apartment complexes

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two women.

Dallas Police Department

Both incidents happened just a day apart at different apartment complexes.

"Obviously, hearing news like this is heartbreaking and devastating, especially as a young female myself," said Aunjona James.

Police said the first incident took place Friday at an apartment complex near 9700 Dale Crest Drive in Northwest Dallas. The suspect allegedly entered a woman's apartment through an unsecure window and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping, the report states.

Saturday, police believe the same suspect sexually assaulted another woman who lives near 8800 Fair Oaks Crossing in Northeast Dallas.

"It's scary to hear anything like that because it makes you not want to do the simple things like just go out and grab a bite," said James.

James, who just moved to the area, said it's important to always be vigilant.

"Just acclimating myself to the area and being careful of who I befriend and things like that," said James.

Going forward, James plans to get self-defense tools.

"I do carry a pocketknife, but I definitely plan to get either pepper spray, bear mace, and I try not to be out past like seven or eight to decrease that of anything happening," said James.

If you have any information regarding this case, Dallas PD asks you to contact them immediately.