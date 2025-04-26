Man wanted for breaking into two Dallas apartments and sexually assaulting women, police say

Authorities are actively searching for a suspect who entered two Dallas apartments and sexually assaulted the residents, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Suspect targets women on consecutive days

Authorities are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of entering two Dallas apartments and sexually assaulting the residents, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas Police Department

On Friday, police say a woman was asleep in her bed in an apartment near 9700 Dale Crest Drive when the suspect gained access through an unsecured window and sexually assaulted her.

On Saturday, the same suspect is believed to have sexually assaulted a woman living in an apartment near 8800 Fair Oaks Crossing, according to police.

Description: Latin male in his 20s

The suspect, captured in images released by police, is described as a Latin male in his 20s, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. During the sexual assaults, he was wearing a black ski mask, black pants, and black Nike shoes with a white swoosh logo.

Police request the public's help

Police are urging the community to stay alert and watch for individuals who fit the suspect's description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Carlos Cardenas at (214) 671-3683 or via email at Carlos.Cardenas@dallaspolice.gov. They can also call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday.