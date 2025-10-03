Dallas Mavericks renovate basketball courts in Germany to honor Dirk Nowitzki

The Dallas Mavericks continue to honor franchise great Dirk Nowitzki more than 6 years after his final game.

The team sponsored a renovation project of two basketball courts in Nowitzki's hometown of Würzburg, Germany, which were unveiled this week.

According to a news release from the Mavericks, the project was a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Dirk Nowitzki Stifung, the branch of Nowitzki's charity that focuses its work in Germany. Stifung is German for foundation.

"We are pumped and proud to present this community, my hometown, with two beautiful courts. The Mavs are my family, Dallas is my new home, but this is where I grew up. So, for my two worlds to collide, to come together in a way like this for the community means a lot," Nowitzki said.

Dirk Nowitzki on the basketball court renovated by the Dallas Mavericks in his hometown of Würzburg, Germany Caspar David Fieseler

"I'm proud to watch and follow how the game has grown. To know that the Mavs and I were a little part of growing the game internationally, it means a lot."

The courts were resurfaced with a design that include the Mavericks colors and logo, as well as the image of Nowitzki's iconic fall-away jump shot.

"For us to be here with Dirk today, to see all these kids playing on this court, this is what Dirk is all about, and this is what the Mavericks are all about," Mavericks CEO Rick Welts said.

The courts in Würzburg are the fourth international sponsored by the Mavericks, following courts in Slovenia, Spain and Mexico.