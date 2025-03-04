Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving out for the season with ACL tear, ESPN reports

Cynt Marshall on the Luka Doncic trade, consulting for the Mavs and what's next

Dallas Mavericks All Star guard Kyrie Irving is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday morning.

Irving went down with an injury in the first quarter of the Mavs' Tuesday night game against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Kings won by a final score of 122-98.

Dallas Mavericks injury woes

Irving's ACL tear is the latest blow in a season marred by injuries.

Anthony Davis has not played since his Mavericks debut nearly one month ago when he aggravated a groin injury. Last week the team said Davis was making good progress in his recovery, and would be reevaluated in two weeks.

On Feb. 10, the last time the Mavericks faced the Kings, center Daniel Gafford suffered a left knee sprain and has not played since. At the time, the team said he would be reevaluated in two weeks, but the team has not released an update on his status since then.

Another center, Dereck Lively II, has not played since mid-January after suffering a stress fracture in his ankle. He is not expected to return until April.