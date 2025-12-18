Dallas Jewish community marks Hanukkah at Klyde Warren Park under heightened security

Jewish families gathered in downtown Dallas on Thursday night to mark the fifth night of Hanukkah, celebrating with music, dancing and the lighting of a large menorah under heightened security following a deadly attack in Australia.

Hundreds attended the annual celebration at Klyde Warren Park, hosted by Intown Chabad and Rabbi Mendi Plotkin. Organizers say it is the largest Hanukkah gathering in Dallas.

The event took on added significance after a shooting at a Hanukkah gathering on Bondi Beach in Australia earlier this week that killed at least 15 people, according to authorities there.

"Tonight is the most important Hanukkah of our modern times," Plotkin told the crowd.

Security was visibly increased at the park, with Dallas police officers, SWAT teams, private security and Jewish community-based security personnel stationed throughout the area.

"We have covert and overt security personnel walking through the crowd, watching people's hands," said Mordi Isakov, a training director with Shomer Texas, a Jewish security organization.

Isakov said the mission was deeply personal.

"Our wives, our kids are here," he said. "We're protecting them — and we'll be the first line of defense."

Plotkin said the celebration itself was meant as a response to violence and hatred.

"For us, this is a statement to the terror and to those trying to spread evil in this world," he said. "We are not going to back down. We are not going to be swallowed by the darkness."

Organizers said some families chose not to attend out of fear, but others said being present felt essential.

"For us, it's heartbreaking," said Ellie Aviel, who attended with her family. "But we are few, and we have to stick together and stay strong."

"We have to continue being who we are," added Jeremiah Aviel. "Otherwise, they would win."

As the menorah was lit, attendees danced, sang and applauded, emphasizing resilience and unity.

"You have to be a menorah. You have to be a light," Plotkin said. "You have to shine, be positive, and do good in this world."