North Texas Jewish security group overwhelmed with clients following Australian mass shooting

Night two of Hanukkah drew a lively crowd at Willow Bend Mall. Well over 100 were in the audience waiting for the lighting of the menorah.

"I like to celebrate with my kids," Bnji Izak said. "To show the world that we're not afraid."

Izak wasn't the only person at the Jewish gathering pushing past the fear and anxiety. Shoshana Howard felt the insane tragedy in Bondi Beach, Australia, would not stop her holiday.

"Unfortunately, we always have bad people who want to hurt us. And the only way to keep on living is to keep on living and not giving up," Howard said.

Also, at the event to provide protection are members of Shomer Texas, a non-profit security group that protects Jewish interests. The organization was formed following the Gaza war on Oct. 7.

"There is a rise in anti-Semitism, and it's growing rapidly. It's growing rapidly, growing fast," Yaakov Tenenbaum. "It's a fire that's not that easy to put out. If you have social media on your phone, then you could see it."

Tenenbaum said they had officers at the event in visible gear near the entrances, and plainclothes officers undetectable to the average eye.

"Wherever there's a gathering of Jews, you'll see these guys stepping up, being called up to protect their community and their family," he said.

Dads, doctors, lawyers, dentists, and Rabbis sign up to join the volunteer security service. The group said it already had a list of clients booked for December. Then, when the mass shooting happened in Bondi, Australia, phones would not stop ringing.

"I mean, that morning, my phone was going off like crazy," Tenenbaum said. "People are reaching out to me, rabbis and event coordinators reaching out to me, texting me, calling me, and saying that they know it's the last minute, but if there's anything we could do to help."

Two gunmen, according to Australian authorities, identified as a father and son, went on a shooting rampage, killing at least 15 and injuring 40 people.

Those gatherings require manpower, and, like public police departments, Shomer Texas faces would love to see more funding because it is donor-based. They said about 80 men are on a waiting list to be trained to volunteer their services.

"And when we started this after Oct. 7, we thought that this would have been an easy growth plan," Brad Levy said. "People see the need in the community."

Levy is cofounder of the nonprofit. He thought the funding would follow the need. It has not been as strong as he hoped.

"It's taking a long time for us to get the word out that this isn't just a bunch of Jewish guys getting excited and angry," Levy said.

According to the group, they have 20 trained members of the security team and 18 additional volunteers undergoing training. Shomer Texas said it's hard to keep up with the demand for its services.