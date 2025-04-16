Dallas' interim police chief Michael Igo says he's leaving the department after 33 years

Michael Igo, who served as interim police chief of the Dallas Police Department after Eddie Garcia's departure, is leaving the department, he announced Wednesday at a city council meeting.

This comes less than a week after DPD named Daniel Comeaux as its new chief. Igo was one of the five candidates for the position.

During a Dallas City Council meeting Wednesday morning, Igo said that serving as the interim chief was one of the greatest honors of his career.

"I wore this badge with pride every day," he said. "And I leave this department knowing it's in the hands of individuals who honor what it represents."

"As I step away and wear this uniform one last time, I do with a full heart," he continued. "Grateful for the opportunity to serve and confident in the journey ahead."

Prior to serving as interim police chief, Igo was DPD's executive assistant chief. He took over as interim chief on Oct. 18, 2024, after Garcia announced he was taking a city management role in Austin.

Igo has 33 years of law enforcement experience, all with the Dallas Police Department.

In 1997, he was promoted to senior corporal and from there went on to become a sergeant, lieutenant, major, deputy chief and assistant chief. He was promoted to executive assistant chief earlier this year.

"It is an honor to be named as Interim Dallas Police Chief. I want to thank Interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert for this assignment and her confidence in me," Igo said in October.

"For the last three decades, I have remained committed to the safety of this great City and its residents. I look forward to serving in this new capacity, and will continue prioritizing crime reduction, and recruiting the best and brightest that this country has to offer."