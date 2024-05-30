Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police searching for suspect in hit-and-run, shooting

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Man shot after hit-and-run crash in Dallas
Man shot after hit-and-run crash in Dallas 00:29

DALLAS – Police are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run that led to a shooting Thursday morning.

tim-lavow-scene2.jpg
Tim Lavow/CBS News Texas

The hit-and-run happened along I-30 and Dolphin Road near South Dallas.

Dallas police investigators told CBS News Texas crew at the scene that one driver followed another to a nearby apartment complex, where the shooting took place. 

One man was grazed and was able to drive to a nearby gas station on Buckner Boulevard to call for help. 

This story is developing.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 5:50 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.