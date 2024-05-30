Dallas police searching for suspect in hit-and-run, shooting

DALLAS – Police are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run that led to a shooting Thursday morning.

Tim Lavow/CBS News Texas

The hit-and-run happened along I-30 and Dolphin Road near South Dallas.

Dallas police investigators told CBS News Texas crew at the scene that one driver followed another to a nearby apartment complex, where the shooting took place.

One man was grazed and was able to drive to a nearby gas station on Buckner Boulevard to call for help.

This story is developing.