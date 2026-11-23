Dallas police are releasing new details in the investigation into a weekend shooting involving Dallas police officers and suspects accused of breaking into vehicles.

Police said an officer exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect during the attempted arrests Saturday. That suspect later escaped but was tracked down and arrested in Garland hours later. Investigators said the officer was not hurt.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were initially called to an apartment complex around 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, after reports of several people pulling on vehicle doors and breaking into at least one car.

About 15 minutes later, the call was upgraded to a robbery in progress after a suspect was reported to have allegedly pointed a gun at a victim.

Suspects flee to covert officers

When officers arrived, the suspects ran into a neighboring apartment complex, where covert officers were already positioned.

DPD said the covert officers identified themselves and repeatedly ordered the suspects to stop; however, the suspects ran, splitting up during a foot pursuit.

Investigators said 19-year-old Andre Lee was running when an officer deployed his Taser, bringing Lee to the ground.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Da'Wan Taylor had entered the backseat of a parked vehicle. Police said as the same officer approached Lee to arrest him, another suspect ran from a covered patio area. Taylor then allegedly ambushed the officer and opened fire with a rifle.

Dallas police officer returns fire; backpack with drugs, guns found

That officer returned fire while moving toward cover, as police said Taylor continued shooting while running away. Investigators said Taylor dropped a woman's wallet believed to have been stolen during the vehicle burglaries.

Officers later arrested Lee, who was still on the ground behind an air conditioning unit, where they found a Glock handgun equipped with a conversion switch.

Police also established a perimeter and searched the area, locating a backpack containing marijuana, crack cocaine, rifle magazines and another Glock handgun equipped with a switch. That Glock had been reported stolen during a vehicle burglary in October, police said.

The department said the officer was not injured in the exchange of gunfire. Nearby hospitals also reported no patients arriving with gunshot wounds.

Detectives later interviewed Lee, who provided information that helped investigators identify Taylor.

Lee was booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of evading arrest and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Taylor, charging him with aggravated assault against a public servant.

The third suspect is still wanted.

Suspect arrested in Garland; 3 others shot by police

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located Taylor in Garland later Saturday evening and took him into custody. As officers were serving a warrant for Taylor, Garland police shot three other people they said were armed.

That shooting happened at 5:30 p.m. near Broadway Boulevard and Rosehill Road, north of Interstate 30. Garland police said the shooting happened as a group of people approached officers with weapons. The three people shot were taken to nearby hospitals. Their injuries were not life-threatening and no officers were injured. The three people shot have not been identified.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said this is the 12th officer-involved shooting in 2026.

The investigation is ongoing.