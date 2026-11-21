A felony suspect sought by Garland police and U.S. marshals was shot and wounded Saturday night at an apartment complex, a police spokesperson said.

The shooting happened at 5:30 p.m. near Broadway Boulevard and Rosehill Road, just north of Interstate 30.

Garland police Officer Matt Pesta said no officers were injured. The suspect's condition was not immediately known, but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Pesta said it was Garland officers who shot the suspect.

Crime scene investigators were called to the scene.

CBS News Texas has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.