The Dallas Police Department said officers fired shots at suspects during an investigation into suspected car burglaries in the far eastern part of the city early Saturday morning.

DPD said officers responded to an officer-assist call around 3:10 a.m. along the 2600 block of John West Road, near the Mesquite area. The department said the officers were called in response to reports of suspects attempting to break into cars. DPD said officers shot at the suspects while trying to apprehend them. However, the department said nobody was hurt.

DPD said at least one suspect was taken into custody and that the investigation was ongoing. As of publication, it's not yet clear exactly what prompted police to open fire.