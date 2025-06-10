Flooding the main threat as showers, isolated storms move across North Texas in coming days

Good Tuesday morning!

The First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a complex of storms to the west on Tuesday morning as they move into the area.

The northern edge of the complex is breaking up as it heads east into Palo Pinto and Parker counties.

Some of this activity may hold together as it nears Tarrant County.

The southern edge of the line is more robust and is capable of small hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The highest rain chances today are southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and south of I-20.

A few afternoon storms in DFW can't be ruled out as we are on the northern fringe of the activity.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be cooler south of I-20 due to the rain and clouds, and warmer along the Red River where it remains drier.

First Alert Weather days have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday as waves of heavy rain will move through the area.

A slow-moving area of low pressure will track across North Texas tomorrow through Friday.

Flooding is the main concern, but an isolated severe storm with hail and damaging winds can't be ruled out.

Please remember "Turn Around, Don't Drown." Do not try and drive through water-covered roadways, as it is very hard to estimate how deep the water is, and you could put yourself in a life-threatening situation.

The low-pressure system shifts east of the area this weekend, allowing for more sunshine, drier conditions and warmer temperatures.