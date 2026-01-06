Warm stretch continues for North Texas, with elevated fire threat on Tuesday

Tuesday is starting out mild in North Texas with temperatures in the 50s and 60s due to southwesterly winds and cloud cover. Through the day, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures rising into the mid-70s.

The region will remain shy of the record high of 79, as a cold front moves through and changes wind direction. Due to the recent warm and dry weather, there is an increased fire danger for most of the region.

Winds shift back to the south on Wednesday, which will once again warm temperatures back into the upper 70s. The previous record high is 83, set in 2006. By late Wednesday night, a cold front and low pressure system moves towards North Texas and will finally bring some rain chances.

While it won't amount to much, there is a chance for showers and storms early Thursday and throughout the day.

Friday will be another chance for showers and storms, mainly south and east of the Metroplex. Forecast models predict just 0.1 inches of rainfall.

On Saturday, colder air will arrive in North Texas, bringing temperatures closer to average with highs in to the 50s and lows in the 30s.