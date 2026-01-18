Watch CBS News
Local News

Coldest air of the season arrived Sunday morning; temperatures to rebound into upper 50s, 60s in North Texas

By
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Read Full Bio
Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

The coldest air of the season officially arrived Sunday. The lows in the morning were in the teens and twenties thanks to radiational cooling that happened overnight.

You'll need to grab a jacket heading out the door; temperatures will rebound in the afternoon, but most of the day will be chilly. 

Winds will gradually increase from the southwest, gusting up to 20 mph at times. This will increase fire danger for those to the west of I-35. So, avoid any activities that may cause a spark or a flame.

By the afternoon, the high should be around 61 degrees for DFW. 

6a9f74f7-12e3-4306-8fa9-60736eed637b.png

A cold front will move through Sunday night, keeping temperatures for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday below average. The morning low will be near freezing, and the high will be in the 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy winds from the northeast.

Conditions are forecasted to stay dry until midweek. As of now, models are in consensus that there may be a few showers and storms. 

50f371be-d19a-4b5c-b3ac-4260b2a7c14e.png

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue