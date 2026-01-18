Coldest air of the season arrived Sunday morning; temperatures to rebound into upper 50s, 60s in North Texas

The coldest air of the season officially arrived Sunday. The lows in the morning were in the teens and twenties thanks to radiational cooling that happened overnight.

You'll need to grab a jacket heading out the door; temperatures will rebound in the afternoon, but most of the day will be chilly.

Winds will gradually increase from the southwest, gusting up to 20 mph at times. This will increase fire danger for those to the west of I-35. So, avoid any activities that may cause a spark or a flame.

By the afternoon, the high should be around 61 degrees for DFW.

A cold front will move through Sunday night, keeping temperatures for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday below average. The morning low will be near freezing, and the high will be in the 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy winds from the northeast.

Conditions are forecasted to stay dry until midweek. As of now, models are in consensus that there may be a few showers and storms.