Warmer than average temperatures, sunny skies and dry weather expected for North Texas over the next week

The Red River Rivalry is Saturday, and the teams, as well as the weather, will be heating up.

Saturday morning felt great with lows in the 60s, low humidity and clear skies. Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the day, with a high temperature in DFW of around 89 degrees at 4 p.m. Winds will stay mild, and a few clouds will build into the area by the evening.

There is an air quality alert Saturday for higher-than-normal ozone levels. For those who have respiratory or heart-related illnesses, it's advised to limit outdoor exposure.

Though it will be a hot game day, last year's UT-OU game was hotter. In 2024, the Cotton Bowl was 93 degrees, yet this wasn't the hottest game on record. The warmest Red River Rivalry game was 95 degrees on Oct. 12, 1963.

It will stay dry, sunny, with above-average temperatures on Sunday. However, winds will gust up to 25 mph. This will lead to high fire danger, especially for those along and east of the I-35 corridor. Please avoid any activities that may cause a spark, like mowing or grilling Sunday.

The ridge of high pressure continues to dominate in the upper levels of the atmosphere over the next week. It isn't until next week that a chance of cooler air and rain will be back in the forecast. This is far out, so conditions are likely to change.