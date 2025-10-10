Police presence surges ahead of Red River Showdown

On the eve of the Red River Showdown, Fair Park is already buzzing with fans as the annual Texas–Oklahoma rivalry prepares to take over the Cotton Bowl.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack the fairgrounds this weekend, and with that crowd comes heightened security.

DART responds after deadly shooting

Dallas police and DART officials say they're ready for game day. DART confirmed that every police officer, fare enforcement officer and transit security staff member will be on duty Saturday.

The move comes after a deadly shooting on a DART train last weekend, when a masked man opened fire, killing one person. The incident left some riders uneasy, especially families traveling with children.

Longhorn fan Melanie Winston said she plans to avoid the train altogether.

"We try to Uber here and back because the train is always overcrowded," Winston said. "I don't feel very comfortable with my kids on it. My biggest concern is gun safety and knowing your surroundings."

Experts stress visible police presence

Security experts say visible police presence will be key to keeping crowds calm.

Brian Boetig, a global security advisor, former FBI assistant director and finalist for the Dallas police chief position, said people should expect to see tactical teams across the city this weekend.

"A large, armed police presence would be very expected — and it helps calm people down," Boetig said.

Boetig added that recent violent incidents, including the DART shooting and a sniper attack near an ICE facility, make vigilance essential.

"Dallas should be on high alert," he said. "People who want attention go where they'll get the most, and this game is a big stage."

State Fair adds extra patrols

The State Fair of Texas says it's also ramping up security, with metal detectors, a firearm ban and additional patrols throughout the grounds. Boetig said he'd like to see officers stationed at every corner — and more of them.

"There should be 25 to 50 percent more officers than usual," he said. "Not just at the stadium, but also at bars, restaurants and areas where people gather after the game."

Advice for families attending game

For families attending the game, Boetig's advice is simple: stay aware of your surroundings.

"If you don't see police or barricades nearby, find someplace else to go," he said.

Despite the warnings, many fans say the visible police presence is reassuring.

Oklahoma fan Nathan Guevara said Friday that seeing so many officers at the fair helped ease his mind.

"Just seeing law enforcement out here really put me at ease," he said. "I'm not too worried about safety with the amount of police I've seen."

Officials hope that preparation means Saturday's matchup will be remembered for football — not fear.

Dallas police did not release full details of their security plan but said they'll help manage traffic around the fairgrounds.

The State Fair opens at 7 a.m. Saturday. Kickoff for the Red River Showdown is at 2:30 p.m. inside the Cotton Bowl.