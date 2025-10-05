Small chance of rain possible as North Texas stays mostly sunny and dry

Sunday will be much like Saturday, with sunny skies, light winds and warmer-than-average temperatures. The dew-point temperature will be in the low 60s and upper 50s, meaning that it won't feel too unbearable outside, even though the high for the day will flirt with 90 degrees by the afternoon.

Climatology-wise, October is the second wettest month of the year for North Texas. This month has started dry and will likely continue to stay dry through mid-October. However, there is a chance for a few lucky folks to see rain this week.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a weak Gulf low that will move north on Monday, which will increase moisture across North Texas. Some may see a shower or isolated storm.

Tuesday through Wednesday, a cold front will tap into the leftover moisture, bringing another opportunity for showers and storms. Don't get your hopes up for rain, because most of North Texas will stay dry.

The extended forecast is hinting at a ridge in the upper levels restrengthening by midweek. Dry weather and above-average temperatures are likely to continue. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center has high confidence that above-average temperatures and drier than normal conditions will be expected through mid-October.