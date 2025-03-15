Warm, sunny weather for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in North Texas

The calm after the storm has arrived in North Texas. An absolutely gorgeous weekend is in the forecast with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.

High temperatures will be in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Saturday will be more windy, with gusts up to 30 mph possible in the afternoon.

North Texans have lucked out for St. Patrick's Day! Monday will be golden with plenty of sunshine, mild winds and warm temperatures. A ridge of high pressure will start to build over the region, causing highs to skyrocket into the 80s. The typical high is around 69 degrees for this time of year.

However, the lucky forecast will not last for long. The next big front is on the way, bringing gusty winds up to 40 mph on Tuesday and cooler temperatures by Wednesday.

Due to the dry and windy weather through mid-week, elevated fire danger will be expected.