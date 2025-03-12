Red flag warning in effect for parts of North Texas, while other parts could see severe storms

Wednesday will be another warmer than average day across North Texas with sunny skies.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect today for a red flag warning and the low chance of isolated storms in the late afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning that goes into effect Wednesday at noon and remains in effect until 8 p.m. This doesn't include the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex but does include the west sides of North Texas.

Winds will gust to near 30 mph on top of humidity levels dropping to near 10%.

CBS News Texas

The other story is the dryline moving through the Metroplex later in the afternoon. Along it is a 20% chance of isolated storms that could reach severe limits. If they do, the biggest threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail.

CBS News Texas

Friday is another First Alert Weather Day for a critical fire danger threat and wind gusts near 55 mph.

A strong area of low pressure developing at the end of the week will increase the pressure gradient and in turn, could cause winds to gust near 55 mph. On top of really low humidity and dry conditions, the fire threat is critical.

CBS News Texas

The dry front that moves through North Texas on Friday will drop high temperatures to the low 70s by the weekend but it is nice and mild for this time of the year.

CBS News Texas

Get outside and enjoy but remember to double up on those allergy medications, as the pollen count remains in the high category.

CBS News Texas

What is a red flag warning?

According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation can contribute to an extreme fire risk.

The NWS recommends to avoid all outside burning and welding, do not toss lit cigarette butts outside and to report wildfires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.