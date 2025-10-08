Above-average temperatures, sunny skies sticking around North Texas

Clouds streamed into North Texas from the west Wednesday morning making for a gorgeous sunrise.

For the rest of Wednesday, plan for a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with a light northerly breeze.

The high temperature will be a few degrees lower than Tuesday after a weak cold front moved through, but it will still be above average. An isolated afternoon shower is possible in the northeastern portion of the region along a stalled front boundary.

Most of North Texas will remain dry with highs in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.

No significant changes are in the forecast, with high pressure in control.

Drier air settles in for Friday and Saturday, keeping humidity in check and allowing for a couple of cooler mornings.